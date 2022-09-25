Nnamdi Kanu Marks Birthday In DSS Custody

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is celebrating his birthday today.

This was disclosed by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who said the IPOB leader was not broken despite spending 14 months in the custody of the Department for State Services.

Kanu is being held on charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

To celebrate Kanu on his birthday, Ejiofor wrote, “It is the Great Iroko’s Birthday; we can’t keep calm!!!

“Today is the birthday of the Great Iroko of our time, the “Lion from the East”, a symbol of strength and courage, our one and only indefatigable Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ofu onye anasi unu abiala.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu could best be described as a visionary leader who believes in the emancipation of a race unjustly impoverished over the years in a nation that has since lost the essence of its existence. He is a fierce and fearless leader, who stands up against oppression, injustice and reckless massacre of the people of his tribe, whom he cannot trade for anything in this world.

“As you are all aware, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was abducted in Kenya, and forcefully renditioned to Nigeria, and has been incarcerated in the dungeon of Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja for over 14 months now. Is he broken and/or given up hope? The answer is no! Even with his ailing health, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains firm in his convictions, while his dogged legal team is assiduously working towards his unconditional release, which is sacrosanct.

“We seize this opportunity of Onyendu’s birthday to thank this selfless man, for boldly accepting the huge responsibilities on his shoulders of emancipating his beloved people from their tyrant oppressors to the impairment of his freedom and separation from his family and comfort. The life of Onyendu is simply an inspiration and posterity will forever be kind to him.

“An astute intellect indeed! Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the “man who saw tomorrow”. As you all can testify to, most, if not all of Onyendu’s predictions eventually came to pass… His guidance and direction were truly inspirational and such a blessing to everyone who crossed his path.

“On this special day in the life of Onyendu, his legal team and I just want to thank him for his phenomenal invaluable leadership. He makes the work seamless for us. We pray for renewed courage and strength he requires to continue holding on tenaciously until the final victory.

“We declare and decree Psalm 91 upon the life of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and enjoin you all to always pray this prayer for him. Onyendu dwells in the secret place of the most High, hence he abides under the shadow of the Almighty. Chukwuokike Abiama is his refuge and his fortress, in Him Onyendu trusts. Therefore, Onyendu is not afraid of the terror by night; nor of the arrow that flies by day. God Almighty will deliver him from them all and satisfy him with long life and salvation Amen.

“Dear UmuChineke, followers, fans, friends and families of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, please spare sometime to offer your words of prayers and kind wishes to our one and only Knight in Shining Armor.”