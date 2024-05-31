Nnamdi Kanu is Not IPOB Leader – Ohanaeze President

The President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural group, Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, has said Nnamdi Kanu is not a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) nor the group’s leader.

Iwuanyawu said this while addressing newsmen following a visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Kanu is being held after the federal government charged him for terrorism and treasonable felony.

However, the Ohanaeze president said: “I can tell you that Nnamdi Kanu is not a member or leader of IPOB, please do not forget that he has been saying it and he said it again to me today.

“I am appealing to the President to release Nnamdi Kanu so that we can see whether the perpetrators would see reasons again to carry out the heinous crime.

“Like I told you my going there is to make sure that Nnamdi has no hand in IPOB and I can tell you that he has said it again to my face that he has no hand in it”.