Nnamdi Kanu Denies Condemning Killing of Soldiers in Southeast

Legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said his client, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, never condemned the killing of soldiers of the Nigerian Army by his group.

A report (Not by Concise News) had stated that the IPOB leader condemned the killing of six soldiers by the group’s militant wing, the Eastern Security Network.

The report said, “Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the killing of six soldiers by the group and the Eastern Security Network (ESN)”

“The six soldiers came under attack by the IPOB group and its military arm, ESN, at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA), adjourning Aba Metropolis”.

Reacting, Ejiofor issued a statement, saying, “The foregoing statements and their apparent or intended meanings are utterly and inherently false in every material particular.”

Ejiofor said despite the news platform knowing the information to be “false in every material particular,” it still went ahead to “mischievously and maliciously published same for obvious unsalutary reasons, to ridicule and denigrate our client.”

He, therefore, demanded a published “an express, unambiguous and unqualified apology to our client,” adding that a failure to do so will see his client “call in aid all known and available instrumentality of the law” against the platform.