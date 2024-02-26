Nnamdi Kanu: Court to Deliver Judgment March 19

Aloy Ejimakor, the newly appointed lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has disclosed that the Federal High Court in Abuja is set to pronounce judgment on his client’s case come March 19.

In a courtroom scene witnessed by Concise News, Kanu was escorted by operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) as proceedings resumed on Monday morning, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga.

Following his arrival, Kanu received blessings and prayers from religious figures and traditional leaders, underscoring the significant support he continues to garner amid his legal battle.

The trial promptly commenced, signaling the formal initiation of proceedings regarding the charges leveled against Kanu by the Federal Government. Since his extradition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, Kanu has remained in detention under the custody of the DSS.

Facing accusations of treason and terrorism, Kanu’s case has drawn widespread attention both domestically and internationally, reflecting the complexities surrounding issues of separatism and government authority in Nigeria.

As anticipation mounts ahead of the impending judgment, Ejimakor’s remarks serve as a reminder of the high stakes involved in the legal proceedings and the potential ramifications for Kanu and the broader IPOB movement.

With the trial resuming, all eyes are on the Federal High Court as it prepares to deliver its verdict, a decision that could significantly shape the trajectory of Kanu’s future and the dynamics of the ongoing debate surrounding self-determination and national security in Nigeria.