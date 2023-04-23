Nnamani Urges Obi To Withdraw Suit Against Tinubu

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, the former Governor of Enugu State, has urged the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to abandon his petition against President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and instead focus on building a new nation.

Nnamani appealed to Obi and his supporters to embrace the enthusiasm and camaraderie that comes with welcoming Tinubu’s victory as the President of the “greatest black nation on earth.”

Obi, who finished third in the 25 February election, filed a petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to challenge the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. Obi alleged that the election was marred by various irregularities, including the disqualification of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, from the contest.

In response, Nnamani criticized Obi for his actions, claiming that he lacks the national appeal and broad base of support required to win the Presidential election. Nnamani described Obi’s petition as “bad belle, petulance, and demarketing.”

On Sunday, Nnamani issued a statement urging Obi to withdraw his petition and work towards building a new, unified Nigeria.

Nnamani said, “His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation.

” His petition is ego-driven, a joke carried too far . His attempt to highlight non-electoral issues is trying to embarrass the President-elect”.

Nnamani counselled, “Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for a safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth.”

According to Nnamani, “We must join the mainstream and participate in making a new Nigeria. We are not going anywhere. We de kampe and ready to bargain for our own share. It is common knowledge that others are doing the same.

“Igbo has to confront reality now or be consigned to the backwoods of history. Time to align is now.”