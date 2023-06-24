Nnamani Shades Obi, Says Achieved Loss For His People

Former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has thrown a shade at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a tweet on Saturday, Nnamani described Obi who came third in the February 25 presidential election as someone who achieved losses for his people.

He wrote, “Mr Obi goes to school. A pied piper of political ethnicization and religious bigotry. Schooled in real politic. Achieving a pyrrhic victory in battle and colossal war loss for his people. 6 million tickets to a political strange land for the Igbo. Ensuing years of political and social isolation within the Nigerian State. A steep price for making a point and voting ‘our own’.”