Nnamani Preaches Peace, Love At Christmas

Enugu East Senator and former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has called for religious tolerance and mutual respect between and among different adherents as the road map for harmonious coexistence in the country .

Senator Nnamani stated that respect for each other’s religion and observing the rights of others is a sure way to guaranteeing harmonious coexistence without stepping on toes.

In his goodwill message to mark this year’s Christmas season, Senator Nnamani stressed that deliberate efforts must be made by all and sundry to engender peace and security in the land .

He specifically urged Christian faithful to be guided by the spirit of the season as exemplified by Jesus Christ advocacy for peace , love , tolerance and forgiveness.

The former Governor added that only a peaceful atmosphere can guarantee socio Economic and political development.

Senator Nnamani urged the clergy to persistently preach the message of love and peace pointing out that it has become so imperative as the 2023 general elections draws near.

He however tasked the political class to take up the gauntlet ahead of the elections to ensure that the elections are conducted in a congenial atmosphere in order to produce the best amongst us.

Senator Nnamani was optimistic that the forthcoming elections would be hitch-free but reminded all the political actors to the game according to the rules.

He stressed the need to allow the wishes of the people prevail in 2023 , let the people decide .