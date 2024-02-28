NLC Threatens Full Scale War After March 13

The Nigerla Labour Congress has threatened to embark on full blown nationwide strike should government fail to meet its demands on full implementation of 16 point agreement.

NLC President issued the warning at a briefing to give reasons for the suspension of street protests, earlier scheduled for two days.

Ajaero said apart from the success of the demonstrations, it wanted members to celebrate the NLC at 46.

Meanwhile , the NLC has countered government’s reanimation of implementing most of the agreements reached

The latest ultimatum billed to expire on March 13, is issued only by the NLC and not jointly with the Trade Union Congress, as was the last which expired on February 22.