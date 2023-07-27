NLC Strike: Tinubu Begs Nigerians For More Time

President Bola Tinubu has pleaded with Nigerians to remain patient with him concerning the hike in petrol prices.

This was as the Nigeria Labour Congress issued a threat to embark on strike against the hike in petrol prices in the country which has led to hardship and high cost of living.

Tinubu’s words were conveyed by the Speaker of the Hosue of Representatives, Tajudeen Abba, while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Abbas said, “What he (Tinubu) said is that he’s just coming on board. We should ask them and beg them to please give him a little more time.

“The things that they mentioned, he is completely unaware of them, he is yet to be briefed about all those issues.

“But from what he heard from me, he also advised that we should channel some of those issues to the Chief of Staff to look at them one after the other. I believe the next coming days, some concerted actions will be taken.”