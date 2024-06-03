NLC Strike: Sick People Denied Medical Attention – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is harming Nigerians whom they claim to be fighting for by initiating a strike action.

The strike action began on Monday following the failure by the NLC and the federal government to arrive at an agreement on the increment of minimum wage for workers.

Since the commencement of the strike, airports have been shut thereby disrupting flight activities.

According to Onanuga, the strike which affected hospitals too has prevented many sick Nigerians from access to medical care at government hospitals.

He wrote on X, “It’s saddening that Labour could go to this extreme. But it is not surprising to the perceptive minds. Labour is harming the Nigerian people they claim to be fighting for. Today, many sick Nigerians could not access medical care at government hospitals. Not even those with critical medical conditions. It appears labour is playing politics by other means. Many of the affiliates of the two central unions, NLC and TUC are members and supporters of the Labour Party. They logically bear ill-will and grudges against the Tinubu administration. What is clear is that the issue they claim to be fighting for cannot be resolved by blackmail or sabotage, they cannot even be resolved by the Federal Government unilaterally. The Labour leaders will still have to return to the negotiating table.”