NLC Rejects Police Justification for Raid on Labour House

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have dismissed the police’s account of the raid on Labour House in Abuja, describing it as misleading and incomplete.

The NLC convened an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to address the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night. During the virtual session, congress leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with the police’s explanation and demanded a comprehensive account from the Federal Government regarding the intrusion.

NEC members expressed strong disapproval of the police’s justification, with many arguing that the official statements failed to address critical issues surrounding the raid. One NEC member, speaking after the meeting, remarked, “The consensus among NEC members is that the police’s explanation is lacking in credibility. The more we examine it, the more discrepancies we find.”

The NLC leaders stressed that the government’s response would influence their subsequent actions. They labelled the raid as provocatively unjustified, reflecting a growing tension between the NLC and the authorities.

“The police in their explanation, claimed they did not know that the building is NLC’s headquarters. Lie number one: The police headquarters is very close to the Labour House. On several occasions they have deployed their men to the Labour House during strikes, protests, rallies and so on.

“Lie number two: The police claimed they were looking for someone on the second floor of the Labour House. But they first came to the 10th floor where they abducted the NLC security guard. When they finished their illegal operations, they took the security guard to the second floor. What were the police looking for on the 10th floor?

“Lie number three: The bookshop at the second floor known as ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ has been in the Labour House for years and the operator is a very known person even to the police because some policemen come there to buy books. Why is it now that the police realize that he is a criminal and dangerous to the state?

“Why will the police carry out their raid at such hour when most workers had gone home? These are some of the questions begging for answers.

“We are demanding full explanation and disclosure from government. “The raid was very provocative. We will not act now, according to NEC resolutions, we will wait for the government to give full explanation. Our reaction will be based on government’s full explanation.

“So, we totally reject the police explanation and demand full explanations from government for the raid.”