NLC Rejects N54,000 as New Minimum Wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the Federal Government’s proposed new minimum wage of N54,000, stating it falls far short of their demands.

During a meeting in Abuja on May 21, the government increased its offer from N48,000, but this was met with staunch opposition from the unions.

Previously, the NLC and TUC had walked out on negotiations when the government proposed N48,000, insisting the minimum wage should be significantly higher.

The unions have been steadfast in their demand for a minimum wage of N615,000, based on a comprehensive analysis of the economic conditions and the cost of living for an average Nigerian family of six.

Joe Ajaero, the National President of the NLC, reiterated their stance, emphasizing that the proposed N615,000 reflects the realistic needs of Nigerian workers amid rising inflation and economic challenges.