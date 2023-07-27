NLC Planned Strike Illegal – FG

The Federal Government has responded to the planned strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the petrol price hike and high living costs.

The Ministry of Justice’s Permanent Secretary, B.E Jedy-Agba, according to a statement, affirmed that the NLC is legally restrained due to a court injunction on striking regarding petrol subsidy removal.

The government advised negotiations instead of defying court orders.

The statement added, “It is noted that the issues (removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in the cost of living, etc) which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice”

“The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN. It is therefore our minimum expectation that the NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.

“We note with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC president against the court.

“Aside from the above legal inhibition against any strike action of any nature, we also note that both the federal and state governments are engaging with stakeholders to cushion the collateral effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and increment in fuel price.

“It would be a great act of service to Nigerian workers and the nation’s economy for NLC to explore negotiations rather than embark on any strike action.”