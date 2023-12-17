NLC Dispels Rumors of Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has swiftly refuted circulating reports suggesting an imminent nationwide strike set to commence on Monday, December 18.

In a statement released on Sunday, Beson Upah, the NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, categorically dismissed the purported notice circulating on social media as false.

Emphasizing the misinformation, Upah urged Nigerians to dismiss the fake notice and assured the public that there is no intention or plan within the NLC to initiate any form of strike action. The prompt response by the NLC seeks to quell potential unrest and anxiety among the populace, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to transparent communication.

The statement reads, “It has been brought to our attention a notice of a strike action (purportedly signed by the General Secretary of NLC and Secretary General of TUC, Comrades Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro, respectively) to commence tomorrow, Monday, December 18 across the country.

“We want to re-assure Nigerians that this notice did not emanate from us, and neither do we have any intention of initiating any strike action this period.

“Accordingly, concerned Nigerians are advised to ignore this notice. It is fake”.