NLC Can’t Stop Fuel Subsidy Removal – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the removal of fuel subsidy must stay regardless of whatever the Nigeria Labour Congress thinks.

Fani-Kayode said this after the NLC threatened to go on strike over the removal of fuel subsidy which was announced by President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration day.

According to the former minister, the NLC is against the policy which many Nigerians backed but never went on strike during the cash crunch policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria that brought hardship on Nigerians.

He tweeted, “The leadership of the NLC did not threaten to go on strike when the sadistic monster called Emefiele introduced his horrendous, callous, wicked, malevolent, barbaric, vicious, self-seeking, politically-motivated, unconstitutional and illegal cash confiscation and money deprivation policy that resulted in the suffering, hunger, destruction, death, suicide, hardship, depression, frustration, madness and despair of millions of our people.

“Instead they are threatening to go on strike over the implementation of a well-thought out and credible policy on oil subsidy which the Nigerian people endorsed by voting for a President who promised to remove it and which, though initially tough, will inevitably and eventually result in the restoration and resurrection of our economy and ensure that we have the necessary funds and resources for massive infrastructural development.

“Is this not strange and is it not a reflection of the insincerity, double standards and hypocrisy of the leadership of the Labour Congress?

“Does it not prove the fact they are acting out a script and that they are nothing more than a pack of ravenous wolves, implacable adversaries, insidious subversives and opportunistic mercenaries who are in the hands and power of Peter Obi?

“If Peter orders them to jump they will ask, “Bwana, how high?”

“Yet the truth is that whether the NLC likes it or not the oil subsidy MUST and WILL go.

“That is the only way to save our country from the fiscal challenges, rot and deterioration that it has suffered over the last 15 years and put us back on the right track for national development.”