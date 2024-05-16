Nkunku’s Balloon Celebration Seals Chelsea Win; United Edge Past Newcastle

Christopher Nkunku’s inventive celebration, inflating a blue balloon after scoring, capped off Chelsea’s hard-fought 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Nkunku’s 64th-minute goal, combined with Cole Palmer’s earlier strike in the 34th minute at the Amex Stadium, secured Chelsea’s fourth consecutive win, bolstering their aspirations for European qualification next season.

The win propelled Chelsea within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham, setting up a tense final round of league fixtures on Sunday as teams jostle for European spots.

Meanwhile, Manchester United kept their European dreams alive with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

In a closely contested match, substitute Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the hero for United, netting a crucial goal in the 84th minute. The victory provided a much-needed boost for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who secured a vital win in his team’s final home game of the season.