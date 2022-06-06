Sports

Nkunku moved by Man United, Chelsea interest

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
31
RB Leipzig player, Christopher Nkunku, has said he is flattered by the interest shown in him by top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old who scored an astonishing 35 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season is also in the radar of Paris St-Germain.

His feat last season has seen him earn a spot in Didier Deschamps’ France Squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Telefoot, Nkunku spoke of the interest in his services, saying, “It’s no secret there are clubs that are interested in me. Yes, it’s flattering. But it’s also flattering to have a club like Leipzig doing everything to keep me.t.

“Here, we will have to think carefully and make a good decision. The World Cup is coming to life and this is a parameter to be taken into account.

“Like I said, you just have to think it through.”

