Nkechi Blessing, Opeyemi Falegan Resume Bashing After Messy Break-up

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and her estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan, have resumed their online bashing of each other.

They had started the bashing days ago after their relationship ended, with name-calling and leaking of dirty secrets about each other.

Falegan, with a post reigniting the bashing, described Nkechi Blessing as a weed head and an illiterate.

“Anger of a dumped weed head. Please if you’re going to be my girl, please make sure you have at least a university basic degree please,” he wrote.

“At least you can understand a bit about academics which would poise you for greatness and not social media notoriety.

“I have a degree in computer science, a masters in business and presently on my doctorate. Please at least a university degree is the minimum I can settle for.

“No more mistakes on my part please.”

Reacting to Falegan’s dig via her Instagram story, Blessing said although she’s an illiterate, she’s capable of employing and paying the politician’s salary for 10 years.

“It should be in history that I NBS, an ordinary garage illiterate fed a whole PhD holder for one whole year,” she said.

“PhD holders who are illiterate like me help type captions. Are you m*d or something? Your first interview with Orisun, you know how many hours I take to coach you?

“Even with all your degree, you’re still broke. I will employ and pay your salary for 10 years.”