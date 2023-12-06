NJC Recommends 11 Judges for Supreme Court

The Nigerian Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended 11 judges for the Supreme Court.

The apex court as constituted has 10 Judges already. If recommended 11 judges are confirmed, this will be the first time in the history of the country where the apex court would have 21 judges as mandated by law.

Below are the names of the 11 judges.

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris