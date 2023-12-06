Headline

NJC Recommends 11 Judges for Supreme Court

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
38

The Nigerian Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended 11 judges for the Supreme Court.

The apex court as constituted has 10 Judges already. If recommended 11 judges are confirmed, this will be the first time in the history of the country where the apex court would have 21 judges as mandated by law.

Below are the names of the 11 judges.

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR
Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa
Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme
Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani
Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein
Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya
Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah
Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru
Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur
Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar
Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

