NIS Clears 204,332 Backlog of Passports

Nigeria Immigration Service has cleared the backlog of two hundred and four thousand three hundred and thirty two (204,332) passports that were outstanding for production.

The disclosure was made by Hon. Minister of Interior Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday, assured that not just clearing the backlog, but never again will there be backlogs of passports in Nigeria, with the reform measure in place.

He further highlighted that his Ministry and Nigeria Immigration Service alongside its service providers are considering two weeks as peg for passport issuance.

The Minister made the revelations while addressing Press Conference in his office, Abuja.

Adding that the reforms on passports administration should be such that no Nigerian should spend more than two weeks for passport process

Dr. Tunji-Oju however, apologized to Nigerians for not meeting the deadline of two weeks he earlier ordered for the backlog to be cleared, but he appreciated his team in the Ministry and also the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Caroline Wuraola Adepoju for the feat.

He said since after the matching order he gave to the NIS officers, the Service had been working tirelessly on 3 shifts both on weekends and public holidays to ensure delivery within the deadline.

The Minister described officers of Nigeria Immigration Service as heroes for the sacrifice to Nigeria. He subsequently pleaded with media organisations to lunch an advocacy for Nigerians to go and pick their passport, stating that there is no point of having passports not collected after its production.

He further informed on the ongoing reforms on passports issuance, the said Ministry is considering opening front offices at close proximity to where demand is high to ensure seamless issuance.