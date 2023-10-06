NIPSS, Customs Partner on Nation-Building

As part of his mandate to form a robust alliance with other relevant institutions and agencies, the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on 4 October 2023, seeks the support of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) toward its forthcoming CGC Annual Conference.

He made this known at the Nigeria Headquarters Service Abuja during the visit of Professor Ayo Omotayo, the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and his management team to formalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Service.

The Ag. CGC expressed optimism that the conference would focus on the immense deliverables which would concretise the outcomes, thereby repositioning the NCS in the discharge of its mandate. He further extended his gratitude to the DG NIPSS for providing the initiatives culminating in signing an MOU.

He equally appreciated the legal team from both sides who worked tirelessly to ensure they had the final document while pledging his unwavering commitment to living the spirit and letters of the document in the MOU.

On his part, the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, while speaking, narrated the agency’s reasons for engaging the NCS, which encapsulates assisting in the repositioning agenda of the NCS and making it more effective in the delivery of the Service’s mandate.

He urged the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR to make the NCS become more of a repositioned Service not only in the collection of duties but also in the facilitation of trade and helping other sectors of the Nigerian economy to industrialise.

The DG of NIPSS emphasised the need for the Nigeria Customs Service to embrace data that can be used to model Nigeria’s economy in the coming years.

The Director-General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, equally shared this excitement. At the same time, he envisaged a new era of progress, driven by both organisations and collaboration, that would lead to the nation’s advancement.