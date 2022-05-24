Nine Things I Didn’t Know About Motherhood – Skit Maker Maraji

Popular skit maker, Gloria Olorunto, aka Maraji, has shared a photo of her breastfeeding the baby she welcomed recently.

In the caption, the skit maker revealed some things she didn’t know about motherhood until she became a mother.

She said, “Things I didn’t know about Motherhood

-I’ll have to trade my sleep.

-Babies want to be held all the time (so putting them down to sleep successfully is a skill).

-Breastfeeding makes you hungry and thirsty every time ( especially those night feeds).

-I’d smell like breast milk all day.

-My flat stomach will turn to a pouch.

-My nipples will hurt sometimes.

-Newborns eat every 2 hours (mine eats every hour).

-I’d cry some nights cus of sleep deprivation .

-I’d love someone so much I’d do this everyday.”