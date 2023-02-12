NiMet Trains FCT Farmers On Climate-Smart Agriculture

Few weeks after the Public Presentation of the Agencys flagship product, the Seasonal Climate Prediction by the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency has begun downscaling of the document by training farmers in Checheyi village, Kwali Area Council, Abuja on Climate-smart Agriculture.

The event which took place in Checheyi village, is aimed at sensitizing the Nigerian farmers on latest agricultural practices and processes which would in turn improve their yields, make their crops weather/climate resistant, adopt best crop scheduling approach and by extension employ all the tools of a climate-smart agricultural practice.

The programme was attended by the head of the village, the Agricultural Development Project of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and resource persons from the Academia as well as technical experts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet.

The event ended with the presentation of a certificate of attendance to the visibly elated participants who thanked the Agency for organizing the training and promised to adopt the climate-smart strategies like Onset and Cessation dates highlighted by NiMet experts into their farming methods in order to experience a bumper harvest, thereby contributing their quota to ensure food sufficiency in the country.