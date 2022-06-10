NiMet To Provide 19 Northern States With Downscaled SCP Document

Technical staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, have convened in Abuja in order to produce a downscaled seasonal climate prediction document for each of the nineteen northern states.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, the Director of Applied Meteorological Services, Professor Charles Anosike, who represented the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, stated that the objective of the exercise is to ensure that all stakeholders in the aforementioned region are better prepared, hence the need to intimate them on the onset, length and cessation dates of rainfall as well as the likely implication of other adverse weather and climate phenomena.

The programme is a five day event and participants were drawn from the technical directorates of the Agency.