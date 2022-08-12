NiMET Strengthens Capacity Of Young MET Ambassadors

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, recently took steps towards strengthening the capacity and knowledge of the Young Meteorological Ambassadors through organizing a training for teachers of Geography from some selected schools where the Agency has its Young Meteorological Ambassadors.

The two days training which was organised at the instance of the Director General of NiMet Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, is on the Methods of Weather Observation and return of Meteorological data from the meteorological observatories installed in the selected schools under the Young Meteorological Weather Ambassadors programme.

The intensive training was on both the theoritical as well as thpractical aspects of meteorology.

The resource persons from NiMet was headed by Mrs Ameh, the State Meteorological Inspector (SMI), at the Abuja Airport Forecast Office. Other meteorologists that constitute members of the team Include Mr Wasiu Ibrahim, Mr Desmond Oyinbo, Mr Suleiman Gurin, and Mrs Ibiam Aderonke.

The schools that participated in the training include, Government Day Secondary School Gwagwalada, Handmaid Girls Secondary School, Kuje and Federal Government College Kwali.

The Young Meteorological Ambassadors programme is initiated by NiMet as a way of encouraging students to develop interest in the study of Meteorology and eventually take up meteorology as a career path.