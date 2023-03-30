NiMet Prepares For ISO Recertification

In preparation for the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001:2015 recertification, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has commenced with the Quality Management System (QMS) internal audit.

The Director-General/CEO NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu who was represented by the General Manager-Aeronautical Meteorology in NiMet, Mr. Asaniyan Taiwo disclosed that the internal audit, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos, PortHarcourt, Kano and Abuja airports is a process required for maintaining quality services provided by NiMet as well as a requisite measure in acquiring, maintaining and the recertification of the ISO 9001:2015.

Prof Matazu, also revealed that, since its acquisition of the ISO certification in 2013, NiMet has maintained the ISO standards through its bi-annual QMS internal audit and other mandatory requirements.

Owing to the technical nature of NiMet’s mandate, the NiMet DG affirmed that it is critical to conduct the exercise as NiMet is in charge of giving weather forecast and climate prediction to airlines and farmers, as well as other critical stakeholders in the nation, adding that adequate weather and climate services are required to keep these sectors afloat.

Concluding his remark Prof Mansur Matazu explained that the Quality Management System aligns operational activities of the Agency and NiMet had to ensure strict implementation of the ISO 9001:2015 standards at all operational stations including the four major airports, and it is imperative that QMS Internal audit is conducted to ensure that the ISO standard are strictly adhered to adding that he is assured of a successful evaluation at the external audit.