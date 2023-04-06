NiMet Organises Refresher Training On Hydro-Meteorology

To boost professionalism and deepen the knowledge of her mandate amongst members of staff, The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has commenced a refresher training of her staff on probable maximum precipitation, monitoring of flood using Standard Precipitation Index (SPI) and hydrometeorological data analysis using Geographic Information System methods and product.

Explaining the importance of the exercise, the Deputy General Manager, Geographic Information System (GIS) Mr. Bankole J.A, stated that the training serves as a refresher course on hydro-meteorological products and services for both new and existing staff of the hydro-meteorological unit.

The Deputy General Manager also revealed that the training is set to enhance the mapping of flood extent, predictions and frequency as well as accurate study of damage assessment to intensify the monitoring of severe weather event and boost the early warning policy of the Agency.

Mr Bankole concluded by stating that NiMet has ensured that capacity building forms the bedrock of its core mandate and it is evident in the Director General’s policy thrust which ensures that the technical competence of every unit is maximised for the overall growth and progress of the Agency.