NiMET Installs New Lightning Sensors, AWOS At Lagos Airport

Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, and Earth Networks, EN, have just completed the installation of new lightning sensor and Automatic Weather Observing System, AWOS, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

This installation marks the roundup of the first phase of the installations carried out by both institutions as enshrined in the terms outlined in the MoU signed between both parties.

It would be recalled that the first phase started with Abuja on the 1st of June 2022 then the team proceeded to Benin Airport and rounded up in Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

The second phase will resume immediately with NiMet engineers spear heading the installations.

NiMet and EN signed an MoU last September for the provision of lightning sensors and AWOs for NiMet to enhance safety of flight operations at various airports in the country.