NiMet Earmarks Intervention For Asaba Airport Company

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in her continuous display of unwavering commitment to climate and weather services has promised to intervene with the deployment and installation of an Automated Weather Observation System, AWOS, to aid in the development of the Asaba Airport.

Assuring the Asaba Airport Company of NiMet’s commitment towards safety at the nation’s airports, the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu in his address said, the Agency pledges to further deepen and strengthen the existing relationship with the Asaba Airport Company in order to portray the essentials of Public Private Partnership, adding that the Agency would liaise with the company through its already established committee to ensure the organisation’s provision of adequate support.

The above resolution by the NiMet Management was predicated on an appeal by the Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company, Mr. Christophe Penninck, seeking for further technical assistance from the Agency owing to the need identified at the Asaba airport, Delta State.

Again, the DG/CEO NiMet also disclosed that the Agency has partnered with different private organisations in order to mitigate the challenges posed by the climate change around the world, hence NiMet is focused on achieving the set goals and objective of the Public Private Partnership projects.

In his words “Public Private Partnership is one key area the ministry is very passionate about and currently implementing key PPP project” adding that NiMet has been treading on this path set by the Ministry of Aviation, and as such the will to support the Delta Airport project.

Reiterating the outlook of support to be rendered the Director General explained that the agency will make plans to establish a pilot briefing room, provide necessary equipment, staff as well as the aforementioned installation of a generic automated weather observation station, amongst others.

In attendance at the event were the Director of Weather Forecasting Service, Engr. Mailadi Yusuf, Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Engr. Bashir Sa’ad, Director of Finance and Account, Hamza Sanni, Director Research and Training, Prof. Effiom Oku.