NiMet Downscales 2022 SCP To FCT Farmers

For Effective utilization of the recently released 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction, SCP, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, have downscaled the 2022 SCP to the farmers in the Federal Capital Territory.

The sensitization event which was facilitated by the FCTA-Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and held at the Gwagwalada Area Council Secretariat is primarily designed to equip farmers with the right information which would influence their planting schedule.

The information imbedded in the SCP would aid the farmers in improving their yields and forestall unnecessary economic losses occasioned by weather-induced phenomena.

The 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction sensitization of the FCT farmers is also geared towards ensuring there is food sufficiency in Abuja and it’s environs as a result of the implementation of the weather-smart agricultural models recommended by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency