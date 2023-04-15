NiMET DG Calls For Collaboration In Disseminating Early Warning Information

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet Prof Mansur Bako Matazu has called for synergy and collaboration in disseminating early warning information.

The DG made this call in his goodwill message at the Public Presentation of the 2023 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategy Document by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday.

Prof. Matazu while congratulating the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the staff and Management for the timely production of the Early Action document, observed that:

“The release of the 2023 SCP was closely followed by the release of the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) which relies on the SCP as input into the production of the AFO, while the document we are unveiling today relies on both AFO and NiMet SCP”.

He disclosed that it is a confirmation that Nigeria is not only ready for the UN Early Warning for All but also synergizing for Early Action for Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation.

Prof. Matazu who cited copious data from UNICEF report of 2022 and the Federal Government Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, described the statistics as alarming, opined that the negative statistics only buttresses the impact of climate related disasters as well as underscores the imperativeness of continuous synergy between NiMet, NiHSA and NEMA.

Prof. Matazu commended the strategic partnerships and urged the stakeholders to ” remain unflinching as we continue to sensitize Nigerians on weather and climate related issues via our different products and services”. He said.

In his remarks, the convener of the event and Director General of NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed explained that following the public presentation of the SCP by NiMet on the 24th of January 2023 and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by NIHSA on 17th February 2023, a technical meeting was convened in which experts from relevant stakeholder organisations appraised the risk implications of the forecast and developed an early warning document based on thematic sectors covered by both NIHSA and NiMet.

Mustapha Habib Ahmed explained that the document is ” expected to aid responsible organisations carry out preparedness and mitigation actions to safeguard lives, livelihoods, properties and the environment against hydrometeorological hazards in Nigeria during the 2023 rainy season and beyond”.

Mr Ahmed while reiterating his organisation’s believe that early warning must be matched with early action, enjoined State Governments that are yet to establish Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in their respective local government areas to do so.

The high point of the presentation was the unveiling of the document by the DG NEMA.