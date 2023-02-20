NiMET DG Assures Of Accurate Services

The Director General CEO of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), has assured that NiMet will continue to provide accurate services to the nation.

Prof Matazu gave this assurance yesterday in Lagos when he was awarded the Independent Aviation Icon of the Year award.

Represented by the Director of Human Resources Management, Hajiya Rabi Daku Mohammed, Prof Matazu expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the award for finding him worthy of the award and disclosed that it would serve as motivation.

“We want to appreciate the Independent Publishers for finding us worthy of this award. We can assure you that it will serve as a motivation for Prof Mansur, for the Management and Staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency. You should be assured of more accurate services to the nation”.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Steve Omanufeme disclosed that this year’s award focuses on people with exceptional performance in their chosen profession and walks of life.

He revealed that their board of editors specifically embarked on thorough and painstaking assessment exercise from which the distinguished award recepients were selected.

The theme for this year’s award is Celebrating Nigeria’s Best.

Notable recepients of this year’s award include the Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Princess Toyin Kolade, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, Prof. (Mrs) Benedicta Egbo, United Airlines, Standard Chartered Bank amongst a host of others.