NiMET Builds Capacity On NWP

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, organised a training aimed at building the capacity of staff on how to use the Numerical Weather Prediction NWP products for their day to day operations.

Declaring the training open, the Director General /CEO of NiMet Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu who was represented by the Director, Weather Forecasting Services, Engineer Mailadi Yusuf, reiterated the importance of trainings within the organization, that it is intended to improve the job performance of staff and involve advancing the knowledge and skills of staff for the purpose of motivating them to enhance job performance.

He further disclosed that this particular training is designed to bring together all units within the Weather Forecasting Services (WFS) and the Directorate of Applied Meteorological Services (DAMS) that make use of NWP products for their day to day operations with focus on NWP point and spatial forecast for various units.

Similarly, while speaking, the General Manager, NWP, Dr. Eniola Olaniyan said the objective of the training is for forecasters to know basically how well they can interpret NWP, knowing the fundamentals and how to interpret it for future use.

The training lasted for three days.