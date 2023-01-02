NiMet Anticipates Three-day Dust Haze From Monday

From Monday through Wednesday, the entire country is expected to experience dust-haze weather, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

According to NiMet’s weather forecast, which was announced on Sunday in Abuja, the northern region on Monday was expected to have heavy dust haze with horizontal visibility of less than 1,000m.

It states that throughout the forecast period, considerable dust haze with horizontal visibility ranging from 2 km to 5 km is anticipated across the North Central area, with chances of horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 m over some of Niger.

“Moderate dust-haze condition with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5Km is anticipated over the inland cities of the South during the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the coastal cities of the South during the forecast period,” the agency was quoted by NAN.

The agency expected a heavy dust haze on Tuesday with a horizontal visibility of no more than 1,000 meters over the northern region.

In portions of Niger, Benue, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory, it predicted moderate dust haze, with the possibility of reduced horizontal visibility to 1,000m or less.

“Moderate dust haze condition with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5Km is expected over the inland cities of the South during the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere with spell of sunshine are anticipated over the coastal cities of the South during the forecast period,” it said.

NiMet envisaged thick dust haze on Wednesday with horizontal visibility of less or equal to 1,000m over the northern region during the forecast period.

“Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of reduced horizontal visibility to 1,000m or less over parts Niger, Benue, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

“Moderate dust haze condition with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5Km is expected over the inland cities of the South during the forecast period.

”Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over coastal cities of South during forecast period.

“Public are advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

”Individuals with respiratory ailments are to protect themselves as current dusty weather condition is adverse to their health,” it said.