NiMet Advocates Incorporation of Forecast in Policy Formulation

The obvious effect of climate change coupled with increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the urgent need to mitigate its burgeoning impact on the entire human, plant and animal ecosystem, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) made an importunate call on stakeholders from various climate and weather-sensitive sectors of the economy to incorporate NiMet’s weather predictions in their policy making and strategies, for sustainable human development.

Speaking at the annual presentation of NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction held in Abuja last Tuesday, the Honourable Minister of Aviation Senator, Hadi Sirika noted that NiMet had predicted early onset of rain from the coastal states of Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom and delayed onset in some northern states i.e Katsina, Yobe, Kano, Zamfara and Jigawa as well as normal to above normal rainfall in most part of the country.

Stressing the crucial need to incorporate this Seasonal Climate Predictions in policy making, Sen. Hadi Sirika noted that the recent 2022 flood across several states led to the displacement of over 1.3million persons amongst other disasters, therefore the need to prevent a reoccurrence becomes pertinent. He further added that one of the effective ways of averting climate disaster is through the provision of early warning services, which he advised should be matched with early actions.

Re-echoing the depth detail and importance of the 2023 seasonal climate prediction by NiMet, the DG/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu explained that incorporating NiMet’s Prediction in the economic policy of the nation will guarantee increase in productivity and reduce risk of extreme weather elements.