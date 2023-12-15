Nigeria’s Unity Depends on Retired Soldiers – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the unity and survival of Nigeria depends on the contributions and partnership of her retired soldiers.

The Governor made this statement during the launch of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem ahead of the January 15, 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He however called on the political class not to play politics with the bombing error that recently took place in Kaduna State.

The Governor went further to acknowledge the contributions of the military towards the unity of Nigeria as well as encourage them to do even more for the Nation at large.

He promised to continue to support and encourage the military as they discharge their duties of protecting lives and properties as well as promote law and order.

Earlier in their remarks, the Legion Chairman in Imo State, Comrade Anyanwu Alphonsus as well the Hon. Commissioner for Women affairs Hon. Mrs Ugwu thanked the

Governor for his numerous assistance to them over the years and expressed gratitude on behalf of his members.