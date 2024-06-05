Nigeria’s Productivity Can’t Support N500k Minimum Wage – Moghalu

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said the federal government does not have the capacity to pay a minimum wage of N500k.

According to Moghalu, this is because of the absence of a production economy at the moment.

He, however, recommended between N75k and N100k as reasonable amid the demand of labour unions from government.

Moghalu wrote on X: “In the debates on the national wage in Nigeria we miss the fundamental point: there is little or no productivity in the economy. If we had a truly productive economy, there is no reason we can’t have the kind of minimum wage of 400 or 500K that labour wants. But we can’t, because the level of productivity in the economy cannot support it.

“Remember, the minimum wage is not just about government salaries. There are not more than 2, at most 3 million civil servants in Nigeria. It is even more about what is paid in the private sector, to household staff, etc.

“All of this is why, all things considered, including avoiding a minimum wage that multiplies already ravaging inflation (assuming such a wage can even be paid), I recommend a minimum wage of between N75,000 and N100,000.”