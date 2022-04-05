Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Facilities Must be Saved, Kyari Tells NUPENG Conference

GMD/CEO NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari has stated that Nigeria’s Oil and Gas facilities and installations must be saved from activities of pipeline vandals and crude oil thieves.

Kyari made this call while delivering an address at the 5th NUPENG Quadrennial Delegates Conference held in Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday.

“All of us must practically come together to see how we can contain crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism because they are causing damage to our economy. At the NNPC, we’re leading the process to ensure we intervene in securing the nation’s oil and gas installations,” he stated.

The GMD/CEO also called on NUPENG to support the Federal Government in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.