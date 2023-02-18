Nigeria’s Next President’s Name Is In Bible – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Church has said the name of Nigeria’s next president is in the Bible.

Nigerians will be heading to the polls on February 25 to chose between three leading candidates.

The candidates are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Delivering a sermon before his congregation, as seen in a viral video, Oyakhilome revealed what an angel told him about the leading candidates.

Speaking about the first candidate, the clergyman said, “He is not himself. He is under the influence of a devil. This devil was mocking and laughing, scoffing at Nigerians. The devil is using him. Its a wicked spirit of darkness, a mocker. The devil’s name is jackal. A jackal is a trickster, a swindler who usually operates on behalf of another for the purpose of deception. This demon is mocking Nigeria. But he’s been cut off.”

On the second candidate, Oyakhilome said, “In the spirit, the second candidate, if you let him get into office, you will have no country. You would have sold your country.”

Speaking about the third candidate, he said, “Then in the spirit, the third candidate was afraid of winning. He didn’t want to lose but he was afraid of winning. Then I prayed, Lord give him wings to fly! His name is in the Bible.”

Oyakhilome received huge backlash in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when he said the deadly virus was caused by 5G technology, just as he linked it to the antichrist.