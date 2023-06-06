Nigeria’s Economy Will Turnaround Under Tinubu – Jimoh Ibrahim

In a recent statement, billionaire businessman Jimoh Ibrahim conveyed his strong belief in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to lead the nation towards development.

Speaking from his office in Abuja, Ibrahim highlighted Tinubu’s preparedness for the job and his proactive measures to salvage the economy from its current state of crisis.

As the senator-elect for Ondo South Senatorial District, Ibrahim urged fellow Nigerians to rally behind the President and endorse the forthcoming policies aimed at revitalizing the nation’s economy, ultimately benefiting the entire populace.

“I want to assure Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn around the nation’s economy by and by.

“We have a President who really prepared for the Herculean job and he has the wherewithal to rescue our economy from the precipice of collapse.

“Most international business personnel understand that the steps so far taken by the President on assumption of office are pointers to a better tomorrow for Nigeria.

“All Nigerians need is to support the policies of the government for the smooth implementation and success of such policies for the betterment of everyone.

“With President Tinubu in the saddle, Nigerians and international investors should expect a conducive environment that would allow investments to thrive,” the statement quoted Ibrahim to have said.