Nigeria’s Economy Will Bounce Back – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has expressed optimism about the Naira making a comeback, potentially surpassing the value of the United States dollar.

Our correspondent has gathered that, in the black market, the current buying rate for the dollar stands at approximately N915, with a selling rate of N918.

This upward trend in exchange rates has had detrimental effects on Nigerian businesses and the cost of living, exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Adeboye shared this prophecy during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, which our correspondent monitored. The theme for September was ‘Uncommon Miracles.’

The respected clergyman recalled a time when the Naira held its own against the US dollar, and he believes those days will return.

He said, “The days when Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know.”

Adeboye emphasized that miracles are by nature extraordinary occurrences that may not always be easily comprehensible to everyone. He shared personal experiences of receiving remarkable testimonies that were challenging for many to believe.

“Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share,” Adeboye added.