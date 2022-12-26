Nigerians Shouldn’t Be Living Like Refugees – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said Nigerians shouldn’t be living like refugees in their own country.

Obi said this when he visited Internally Displaced Persons in Abagana, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, and spent Christmas with them.

During the visit, the former governor of Anambra State donated N3m to the IDPs.

Obi said: “I decided that today, I will be in Kogi and Benue to celebrate with people in IDPs camps. Nigerians should not be living in the camps in their country.

“So, I am appealing to the Federal Government, whatever it takes to ensure Nigerians don’t live as refugees in their country must be done.

“I assure you that the next government, as we progress, we will ensure this does not continue. Today, we are here just to tell you to remain faithful, remain prayerful, keep all your hope in God.

“What you are passing through is what Nigeria is passing through. What affects you affects everyone. We cannot say we are doing well when you are here.

“As long as you remain here, Nigeria is not doing well. It is when you leave and you are in your homes, farming and doing what you are supposed to do to help Nigeria become productive that Nigeria will be proud to say we are Nigerians.

“As long as you remain in IDPs camp, Nigeria is in IDPs camp. So, I have come here to celebrate with you. I am pained that Nigerians are in camps. You are in camp and we are also in camp because if you were in your homes today, I would have been in my home but since you are here, we can’t continue to celebrate. This is what we portray as a country.”