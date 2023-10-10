Nigerians Should Monitor Infrastructural Projects – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi has called for objective monitoring of road and other infrastructural projects by Nigerians.

According to the former governor of Ebonyi State, such is pivotal to the realization of Renewed Hope Agenda being vigorously pursued by the administration of President Bola Tinubu

Umahi made the call in an interaction with State House correspondents, shortly after paying a courtesy visit to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in her office at the State House, Abuja.

Busola Kukoyi, Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, disclosed this in a statement made available to Concise News.

The statement read in part, “The Minister who described the decay in road infrastructure in the country as frightening said tackling the challenges on ground require courage.”

Umahi was quoted as saying, “We are tackling the challenges. We know the reasons, but I must commend the past administration on their thoughtfulness in the number of projects they earmarked and awarded. They are key projects that will crystallize into economic revolution.”

Umahi highlighted lack of effective supervision and dishonesty of contractors as some of the major challenges the Federal Government has to contend with.

“The President, Minister and Governors have good setting. We have paid for these roads. It is up to us Nigerians to ensure that things are rightly done for the benefit of all of us. And so where there are failures we should place the blames rightly where it belongs, not when people don’t do their work, then leadership is blamed.”

The Minister concluded by commending the First Lady for all that she had so far undertaken, through her Initiative, Renewed Hope Initiative.