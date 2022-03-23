Nigerians Need Light, Not Explanations, Lawmaker Slams Power Minister

Mariam Onuoha, a lawmaker from Imo state, has said Nigerians need light — and not more explanations.

She said this when some members of the house of representatives on Tuesday tackled Abubakar Aliyu, minister of power, over the electricity situation in the country.

Aliyu had appeared at an interactive session organised by the committee on power.

“I want to express my displeasure at the way the federal ministry of power and their agencies are handling the issues of power and power-related programmes,” she said.

“I want to assume that there is some level of conspiracy targeted at bringing down government efforts despite all the money we have appropriated. Why is this happening when we are about to round up the present administration?

“Mr. chairman, you will agree with me that there is no project this ministry has brought before us that has seen the light of day. It’s always from one story to the other. Tell us what effects you are making to cure the defects.

“We don’t want to hear the complaints. We need practical steps to solve these problems. We want light. That’s what you were engaged to do. Give us light and the heat this period is unconsiderable. If you don’t solve this problem, you will be causing a lot of other health problems. I am sad. Give us light.”