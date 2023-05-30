Nigerians Need Freedom From Religious, Cultural Schisms – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerians to free themselves from religious and cultural schisms.

In statement on Twitter, the monarch expressed delight that Nigeria has been able to maintain its democracy which was evident in Muhammadu Buhari transitioning power to President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

He, however, lamented that Nigeria has challenges, which he called for collectiveness towards solving them.

He said, “The world has witnessed Nigeria’s steadfast dedication to sustaining democratic ideals as a result of the inauguration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 16th president.

“Nigeria’s future has been foreseen both within and externally, with doomsday and pessimistic predictions that the country may not have elections in 2023 or may perhaps disintegrate by 2030.

“Like any nation in the world, Nigeria is not immune from its unique challenges, which require our collective passion to offer solutions.

“We must build a unifying national identity, establish transparent governance, and free ourselves from the constraints of religious and cultural schisms. Without a shared goal and a determined ambition to succeed, no nation can survive.

“Now that the President & Vice President who are utterly dedicated to fulfilling their pledges of loyalty & serving all of us together with heart & mind, we all must pledge to put them at ease with our patriotism & constructive criticism while illuminating their paths with prayers

“Together, we must reaffirm our shared devotion to shining lights on the beautiful narratives of Nigeria. The future of our country is our collective responsibility, and we must avert the pitfalls of the past to build a prosperous nation. #RenewedHope.”