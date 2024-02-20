Nigerians Made Me Support Tinubu – Seyi Law

Comedian Seyi Law has said he supported President Bola Tinubu because of Nigerians.

This was as he acknowledged the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic policies of the President.

Seyi Law said this in reaction to the backlash from Nigerians on social media who he has marketed Tinubu tom

In a post on X, he said, “My fellow Nigerians,

“I laugh not at your pains and I know there’s a lot of hardship right now. The fact that I supported a different candidate from you isn’t to spite you, but out of my belief that my candidate will achieve a better Nigeria. I am here with you in Nigeria, and I am not alien to your angers, which is justified. I swear I truly feel your pain, but I am optimistic. I can’t abandon a government that I voted for. I can only join them to bring relief to Nigerians.

“I am currently in Abuja, and I am talking with some people in the government. My efforts might not mean much to you now, but I am praying it brings hope to your hearts again. The cost of governance will reduce, minimum wage will increase, and food affordability will improve.

“I supported ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, not against you, but for YOU. I am not begging you to stop the abuse. I made my choice, and I stand by it. We shall overcome as a people and come out a GREATER NATION.”