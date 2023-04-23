Nigerians Kindhearted, Will Forgive Buhari – Garba Shehu

According to Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity, Nigerians are kindhearted and will pardon the president.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday, April 21, Garba made this claim. On that same day, President Buhari had earlier pleaded with anyone he may have offended to accept his apologies.

We are all human; there is no question that I injured some people, and I sincerely hope they would forgive me. Those who believe that I hurt them severely, kindly PARDON ME. – PMB, today, as he received his final salute during Sallah as President.

During the interview, Garba was questioned about whether Nigerians would truly pardon the President considering the fact that he failed to deliver in some of his promises which include security.

Responding, Garba said, ‘’I believe that Nigerians are large-hearted and they would forgive the President”.