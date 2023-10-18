Nigerians Don’t Respect Hip-Hop – Odumodublvck

Rapper Tochukwu Odogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has said that Nigerians don’t respect Hip-Hop genre of music.

Speaking during an interview with CTRL, Odumodublvck recalled how event organisers refused to provide seats for them because of the genre he performs.

The rapper also recounted pressure to align with singer Davido who sings Afrobeats genre.

Odumodublvck said, “In 2019, someone [in my team] said we should go to Lagos and meet Davido. But I was like, ‘What will Davido do for me? Even if Davido takes me to America and puts me on stage and I’m rapping my stuff, his fans won’t understand because they are afrobeats fans.’

“But these guys: Teezee, BOJ, and Sholz, are the pipeline to the UK market. And those are the closest guys I sound like internationally. So why don’t I follow that route to get to wherever I want to get to?’

“I was like, I don’t need Davido for anything now. Let me follow people that align with my vision. And that was how we just came together and we’re here now. Number one in the country against all odds. Tell them, they’ve to respect that thing. Because we went for an award show and we didn’t even have seats. They don’t respect hip-hop in Nigeria. They don’t respect us.”