Nigerians Don’t Believe I ‘Died, Resurrected’ – Oladips

Rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, known as Oladips, has addressed the skepticism surrounding his reported death and subsequent return.

Initially announced dead by his management, Oladips later emerged alive, sparking speculation of a publicity stunt. In an interview with Hip TV, the rapper maintained the authenticity of his experience, affirming that he indeed passed away and returned to life.

Despite his assertions, doubts persist, with many dismissing the event as a hoax. The confusion has fueled rumors and divided opinions among fans and the public.

Oladips expressed a mixture of emotions regarding the disbelief surrounding his ordeal. The controversy has thrust him into the spotlight once again, but not necessarily in the manner he anticipated.

He said: “I came back to life to see all the chaos and disbelief. But what can I do? What has happened has happened.

“How many people can I sit with and explain to? Because, obviously, a lot of people still think my death is a prank.

“Every time I tried to explain that it was a near-death experience and not a prank, people always show disbelief. But those who are close to me know that I died and resurrected.”