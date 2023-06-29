Nigerians Criticizing Tinubu’s Convoy Are Foolish – Seyi Law

Comedian Seyi Law has said Nigerians criticizing the convoy of President Bola Tinubu must have something wrong with them.

A video went viral a few days ago showing different vehicles believed to be the convoy of President Tinubu when he arrived in Lagos for Sallah festivities.

According to reports, the vehicles numbered over 100, leading to condemnation from social media users.

Reacting, Seyi Law tweeted, “Those shouting about the president’s convoy, are you sure you are okay? Well, how else do you know some people are mentally ill,” SeyiLaw said. “The fact that some idiots can’t tell that the president’s motorcade is less than 10% of the entire convoy of cars shows the level of foolishness we have to deal with in this country.”

He added, “If ASIWAJU had asked the people not to come and welcome him at the airport, they would have danced naked that he doesn’t have any supporter.”